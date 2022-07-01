How Much Will the Average Texas July 4th Cookout Cost in 2022?

No, I will not stop complaining about the high cost of living these days.

The reason being is that I, like so many other people, saw this coming two years ago when they started shutting everything down due to COVID.

I’m no economist, but I did study economics in business school. And anyone with the most basic understanding of economics knows you can’t just shut commerce down without negative repercussions.

So here we are, paying through the nose for everything thanks to supply chain issues.

But at least we live in Texas, one of the states with the lowest cost of living. According to a report by Patriot Software, the Lone Star State has the 14th lowest cost of living in the U.S. I’ll take that.

If you’re like me, you’ve probably cut some corners financially this year to save a little money, but still insist on having a good time. And I don’t know about you, having a good time on the Fourth of July is a must for me.

Who doesn’t love beer, barbecue, and blowing stuff up?

I most certainly plan on firing up the grill on Independence Day, so I was intrigued when I saw that the folks over at Cookout News had put together a map using data from the Bureau of Labor statistics showing the average cost of a July 4th cookout across the United States.

Fortunately, Texas is among the cheapest states to cook out in this year. On average, it will cost $74.25 to feed ten people. According to Farm Bureau, that’s about 17% higher than one year ago. That’s some crazy inflation right there.

To put it in perspective, the average cost of cooking out on July 4, 2021 was actually 16 cents cheaper than on July 4, 2020.

Let’s hope this crazy train of inflation comes to a halt sometime soon.

