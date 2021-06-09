In what sounds like the plot of a science fiction movie, scientists in Russia have successfully revived a tiny, microscopic animal that had been frozen in the permafrost for 24,000 years.

Not only did they bring this frozen little critter back to life, it is multiplying. One becomes two, two becomes four, four becomes eight, the next thing you know we've got our new apocalypse because someone decided to see if it could be done.

The scientific terminology is that this little fella was in a suspended metabolic state by way of cryptobiosis. Once it was thawed out and revived it cloned itself by way of parthenogesis. Just watch the video for a better explanation.

The creature, the Bdelloid Rotifer, is actually a really tiny multicellular animal. You need a microscope to see it but I've seen enough movies to know that just because it's small doesn't mean it can't be dangerous. Look at the tiny little COVID-19 virus and what it's done to our world.

In a press release on EurekAlert.org, Stas Malavin of the Soil Cryology Laboratory at the Institute of Physicochemical and Biological Problems in Soil Science in Pushchino, Russia, said, "The takeaway is that a multicellular organism can be frozen and stored as such for thousands of years and then return back to life--a dream of many fiction writers,"

See? Even they know this is crazy stuff. Some are calling it a 'Zombie' creature because it was in a suspended metabolic state, essentially dead, for several thousand years and now it's come back to life and reproducing. That doesn't sound scary at all.

Malavin also said. "Of course, the more complex the organism, the trickier it is to preserve it alive frozen and, for mammals, it's not currently possible. Yet, moving from a single-celled organism to an organism with a gut and brain, though microscopic, is a big step forward."

Every time some over-zealous scientist does something like this I can't help but thinking of that wonderful speech that Jeff Goldblum gave as Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park.

Revived 'Zombie' rotifers, giant dinosaurs discovered in Australia, what else has 2021 got in store for us?