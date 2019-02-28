Security Camera Catches Footage of a Food Cart in Oregon Exploding

This could have been so much worse.

A security camera in Eugene, Oregon captured footage of a food cart exploding into a giant fireball. Luckily, it was early on a Sunday morning, so it was closed and no one was nearby, so there were no injuries.

Firefighters say the blast was caused when gas lines leading to the food cart’s propane tank malfunctioned.

In addition to obliterating the food cart, three additional buildings in the area suffered damage.