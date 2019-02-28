That is one major drug bust for this county.

Over in Jarrell, Texas Williamson Couty Sherriff's Department pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found steel traps welded to the rims, with around 12 kilograms of drugs hidden in each rim. Each trap contained three bundles of drugs, for a total of 24 bundles, police say. Seven of the bundles contained heroin and another 17 contained methamphetamine.

"If anybody thinks that narcotics are not coming through the south through Williamson County, they're being naive," Sherriff Robert Chody said . "This is a great example. We in Williamson County are doing our part to better protect Williamson County." The driver, 37-year-old Lucia Garcia of Eagle Pass, Texas, was arrested after the drugs were discovered.

Police said the street value of the drug haul is estimated at $800,000 of heroin and $710,000 worth of meth. Police believe the drugs were headed to Dallas.