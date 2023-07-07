Sexual Perversion Declares War On Christian America

This article is an opinion piece from Bill Lockwood. Catch Patriotic Pulpit with Bill Lockwood weekly at 11 a.m. Saturdays on NewsTalk 1290.

The homosexual agenda has never been about simple “acceptance” of sodomy. It has always been about “conversion” of “straight America” and the marginalizing of Christianity. So state Marshall Kirk and Hunter Madsen in their 1989 militant manifesto entitled "After the Ball: How America will Conquer Its Fear and Hatred of Gays in the 90’s." They write:

“By conversion we actually mean something far more profoundly threatening to the American way of life. We mean conversion of the average American’s emotions, mind and will, through a planned psychological attack. We mean ‘subverting’ the mechanism of prejudice to our own ends — using the very process that made America hate us to turn their hatred into warm regard — whether they like it or not.”

This “conversion” is more aligned with a Declaration of War. This war went to the streets of New York City at the so-called Pride Parade staged on June 25 by LGBTQ activists and transgenders in the 29th annual New York City Pride March.

Hundreds of “drag queens” and “kings” filled the streets chanting: “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children.” The homosexual movement has always been militantly aggressive, combative, hostile and hateful towards America and Christianity in particular.

Long covered up by the main stream media has been some of the slogan chanting in past parades such as, “Bring on the Lions!”— a reference to murdering Christians. Other “parade-goers” leave vile, filthy paraphernalia on church house steps.

Until a very short time ago, homosexuality was the unmentionable vice. But those days are gone. In “post-Christian America” one cannot turn on a television, open a newspaper, or watch a movie without being clobbered by the “gay rights” issue. As one opinion piece states, “An incredible societal transformation—a tectonic shift of enormous magnitude—has taken place before our eyes, in less than the space of one generation. What was once deviant, abhorrent, and criminal has been rendered … into something ‘polite’ society now calls, simply, ‘gay.’”

Make no mistake, however. What we are witnessing is the complete upending of our entire civilization. And they are very open about it.