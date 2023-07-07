Rare Phenomenon: Texas Woman Receives Rain Solely on One Side

Rare Phenomenon: Texas Woman Receives Rain Solely on One Side

Anna Atkins & Dedu Adrian - Unsplash/Canva

 A Texas woman experienced rainfall on just one side of her yard. 

I guess we've always figured there had to be a line somewhere in every thunderstorm where the rain just... stops, but we've never seen it for ourselves.

 

Comment
by u/BonGaru00 from discussion I was standing in my backyard yesterday in North Texas when it started raining, but only on the left side, not on the right side. It was a straight line for solid 10 minutes. Not something you experience every day.
in weather

 

Get our free mobile app

In the video posted at the bottom of this article, a lady in North Texas is panning her camera around her backyard.  On the left side, we can clearly see rain, whereas when she pans the camera to the right side of her yard, there is no rain.  In fact, there's a cute pupper catching some shade from the bright sun under a tree.

 

Comment
by u/plenty_cattle48 from discussion I was standing in my backyard yesterday in North Texas when it started raining, but only on the left side, not on the right side. It was a straight line for solid 10 minutes. Not something you experience every day.
in weather

Check out the video for yourself below:

I was standing in my backyard yesterday in North Texas when it started raining, but only on the left side, not on the right side. It was a straight line for solid 10 minutes. Not something you experience every day. by u/BitchBass in weather

 

10 Ways to Manage Allergies Effectively in Texas

If you're dealing with bad allergies here are some tips to help manage the symptoms.

10 Must-Try Food Stops, From Houston, TX to Dallas, TX

The Best Hidden Gems in Texas

Filed Under: north, one, rain, side, texas
Categories: Severe Weather, Texas News, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Newstalk 1290