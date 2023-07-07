Rare Phenomenon: Texas Woman Receives Rain Solely on One Side
A Texas woman experienced rainfall on just one side of her yard.
I guess we've always figured there had to be a line somewhere in every thunderstorm where the rain just... stops, but we've never seen it for ourselves.
I was standing in my backyard yesterday in North Texas when it started raining, but only on the left side, not on the right side. It was a straight line for solid 10 minutes. Not something you experience every day.
In the video posted at the bottom of this article, a lady in North Texas is panning her camera around her backyard. On the left side, we can clearly see rain, whereas when she pans the camera to the right side of her yard, there is no rain. In fact, there's a cute pupper catching some shade from the bright sun under a tree.
I was standing in my backyard yesterday in North Texas when it started raining, but only on the left side, not on the right side. It was a straight line for solid 10 minutes. Not something you experience every day.
Check out the video for yourself below:
