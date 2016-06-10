Officer-Involved Shooting at Dallas Love Field Airport Caught on Video

One person is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting at Dallas Love Field Airport Friday afternoon.

A video, recorded by Bryan Armstrong, shows the chaotic scene as it unfolds just after 12:00 pm outside an entrance to the baggage claim area. At least nine gunshots are heard, as well as screaming and a man saying, "Oh my God, oh God."

The incident reportedly began as a domestic dispute between a woman and the father of her children. The man was allegedly throwing large rocks at the woman's car before the shooting began.

Police say that when they responded and tried to intervene, the man "lunged" at them with a rock prompting officers to open fire. The suspect was hit twice.

The man was taken to the hospital conscious, however, his condition is not known at this time. No officers were injured.

According to Airport officials, some panicked travelers ran past TSA checkpoints, so the entire terminal had to be emptied and all passengers re-screened.