Should Tacos Be the Official State Food of Texas?

Everyone can appreciate a good taco, but should me make that our official state food?

Here in Texas, we have some amazing tacos. Sadly, in other parts of the country, Taco Bell is considered the best tacos around. So some people really don't know how good tacos can be. An Austin State Representative wants to make our official state food tacos, but this could get a little complicated.

Right now, Texas has an official dish, chili con carne. Isn't a dish and food the same thing? Does this mean bye bye chili, hello tacos? It looks like it, sorry chili con carne fans, you have been replaced if this passes.

Brisket, sausage, eggs, chorizo are just a few of the kinds of tacos in House Resolution 57 . Part of the text reads, "…the taco, which needs no dish and can be hearty enough to serve as a meal all by itself, is indeed deserving of a place at the table; now, therefore, be it RESOLVED, That the 86th Legislature of the State of Texas hereby designate tacos as the official state food of Texas."

Texas has an official dish, fruit, pepper, native pepper, vegetable, health nut, snack, bread, cobbler, pie, and squash. We will see what happens with this and maybe our official state soda will be Dr. Pepper as well.