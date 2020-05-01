Show Us Your ‘Claim to Shame’

So, your dog’s been bad and you have no choice but to publicly shame the pup.

We totally understand – and that’s why we’re giving you a chance to win some cool prizes with your shaming.

Maybe Max ate your stimulus check. Or, let’s say Charlie chewed up a valuable antique. Whatever the case may be, we want to know just how bad your canine buddy has been.

Just upload your best “dog shaming” photo and fill out the form below and you could walk away with one of three prizes:

1st place will win a $300 Visa gift card.

2nd place will win a $200 Visa gift card.

3rd place will win a $100 Visa gift card.

Thanks to our sponsors American Liberty with Bill Lockwood, Red River Harley Davidson and On Site Solutions for bringing you our "Claim to Shame" contest.

Submissions will be accepted until Sunday, June 7. Voting will begin June 8 around 10:00 a.m. and will end Monday, June 15 at 9:00 a.m. You may vote once every 24 hours. The three photos with the most votes will win 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.