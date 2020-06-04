Six Flags Over Texas, Hurricane Harbor Announce Opening Dates

Six Flags has been getting plans together for reopening over the last few weeks and now we know when the reopening will actually happen.

According to NewsWest 9, Hurricane Harbor waterpark will open to guests on Thursday, June 18 with the theme park opening the following day. Both will be operating in “preview mode” through Sunday, June 21. The parks will only be open to members and season pass holders during that time.

Per Governor Abbott’s Phase Three plan for reopening the state, amusement parks and carnivals are allowed to reopen on June 19. While waterparks have been allowed to reopen as of May 29, Hurricane Harbor chose to hold off on reopening.

As had been previously announced, Six Flags will require temperature checks upon entry into the park. Other measures put into place to fight the spread of the coronavirus are touchless bag checks and expanded mobile food ordering. In addition, everyone over the age of 2 years old will have to wear facemasks while at the park. Masks will be available for purchase for anyone who doesn’t have one.

The park had also announced last month that it will be implementing a reservation system in order to comply with state guidelines for maximum capacity and to aid in social distancing.