Six Flags CEO Claims it Has Become a ‘Day Care Center for Teenagers’, Will Raise Prices

Get ready for higher prices at Six Flags.

During a recent earnings call, Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul said the theme park will be raising prices in a new strategy aimed at keeping “rowdy” teenagers out of the park, according to Fox 4 News. Bassoul claims the park has been offering too many discounts resulting in it becoming a “daycare center for teenagers.”

Six Flags had been offering discounts as part of their strategy to fill their parks. However, Bassoul says they have realized it’s not the right philosophy and will instead shift to a strategy that is geared toward bringing in more affluent customers who will come and spend money at their parks:

Now, we're changing that philosophy, and we're going to a broader market. We're going to, what I call, more affluent neighborhoods where we would like to bring people from those neighborhoods to come to our park who have not been targeted before.

The company will be adding new offerings this fall such as a new dining plan and a new Oktoberfest event. Six Flags also plans to expand its popular Fright Fest with more activities aimed at bringing families in.

Earlier this year, Six Flags did away with its unlimited dining pass after a TikTok video that taught people how to take advantage of the plan went viral.

The user, known as the “Six Flags Scoundrel,” purchased a season pass along with the unlimited dining pass for just under $200. He lives less than ten minutes away from the park, so he visited every day and would eat two meals. He estimated that he had eaten at least $2,000 worth of free food in a month.

