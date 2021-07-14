Six Story Tall Rubber Ducky Coming to North Texas Next Weekend

I just want to climb it.

If you happen to be in the Fort Worth area next weekend. You may want to go check out The Big Kindness Duck Party. The 75-foot-long inflatable duck is currently on a world tour and the big guy is making a stop not too far away from us at Trinity Park over in the Fort Worth Cultural District.

The fest, called the Big #KindnessDuck Party, is intended as a fundraiser in support of the foundation, whose mission is to “sow and harvest kindness,” according to the project’s founders. I got to admit, a giant rubber duck would put a smile on my face. They will apparently have live music, food, and games going on. So a lot more than just a duck sitting around.

The Big #KindnessDuck Party will be July 23 from 4 to 10 p.m., July 24 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and July 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Trinity Park, 2401 University Drive, in Fort Worth. If you want some more info on what's going down next weekend, you can check out the kindness duck project's website.

If we could somehow get Wally, the famous Wichita Falls wooden duck down there. I would just want to see a size comparison of these two sitting next to each other. I feel like this rubber duck would take up the whole pond that Wally used to sit in.

