Get the Best View of This Year’s Solar Eclipse at This Texas Beach

You won’t have to leave the Lone Star State to get the best view of this year’s solar eclipse.

I’ve always found eclipses to be fascinating. But at the same time, they’re also a little unsettling, almost apocalyptic – especially solar eclipses.

There’s just something about the sun disappearing during the day that is downright eerie. But with that being said, I’m always ready to take a front-row seat when we have one.

And many folks in Texas will have a front-row seat during the upcoming solar eclipse this year.

On October 14, the moon will pass in front of the sun, resulting in an annular solar eclipse, also known as a “ring of fire.” An annular eclipse happens when the moon is too far from the Earth to completely obscure the sun, according to Chron.

The last annular eclipse that was visible in the U.S. occurred back on May 20, 2012.

Where To Get the Best View of This Year’s “Ring of Fire”

According to a report from Space.com, you can get the longest view of the eclipse at Padre Island National Seashore at 11:56 am. The eclipse will be visible for a full 4 minutes and 52 seconds.

Of course, it all depends on the weather. And that’s where things get kind of dicey. The report states that it’s been cloudy 65% of the time at Padre Island National Seashore since the year 2000.

Hopefully, the sky will cooperate and folks there will be able to witness the longest view of this rare eclipse.

