Some Texas Bars are Increasing Age Requirement to 25 and Over

We have been in establishments that are 18 or 21 and up. Ever been to one that is over 25?

So I am in my early 30's and I enjoy going out to the bar still. I'm aware in Wichita Falls some bars are aimed at the college kids and that's totally fine with me. Plenty of places to drink in Wichita Falls. However, how about a bar where college kids are not allowed? A new policy went into effect at a San Antonio bar that is getting a lot of attention online.

Bentley's on Broadway instituted a new policy a couple of days ago that they're now a 25+ establishment. Surprising from the comments, people are asking for an even higher age limit. It looks like folks in San Antonio want a 40+ establishment to drink in. Honestly, you have cold beer, I am ready to drink at your bar. Bentley's is not the only place in San Antonio doing this.

Another bar called Horizon's and more has a similar policy except it is 30+ bar. Is this the future of the bar industry? Making a place for the older crowd to hang out without having to deal with the college crowd? You could maybe do a college night once a week, but the other nights is just 25 or 30+?

Remember you cannot deny someone entry into an establishment based on their race, creed, color, national origin, sexual orientation, military status, sex, or disability or marital status of any person. Nothing in there about age though.

