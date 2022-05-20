Classes Cancelled After Senior Prank at North Texas High School Gets Out of Hand

A senior prank at a North Texas high school went way too far.

KENS5 reports that classes had to be canceled at Memorial High School in Frisco after students vandalized their school.

It all started out as an authorized prank in which seniors were putting “Post-it” notes with messages on them around the campus. However, the prank quickly got out of hand when students started discharging fire extinguishers, flipping tables over, and spreading paint on the walls, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

As a result, classes had to be canceled on Thursday and Friday due to air quality issues.

Officials with Frisco ISD said the students involved with the prank would be held responsible for the clean-up cost. The ISD is working with police to identify those who took part in the prank to determine the best course of action to take, according to Frisco police:

Given the scope of the incident at Memorial, it is still under investigation. I know that discussions are being had with FISD officials to determine the best course of action to take. Any questions regarding school closures would need to be directed to them.

The damage was so extensive that every surface on the 300,000-square-foot campus will need to be cleaned.

