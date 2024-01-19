The Sonic Drive-In Secret Menu Items You Need to Try

Who doesn’t love a secret menu?

And the thing about secret menus is they’re not all that secret. Between word of mouth and the internet, most people are aware of them. It’s just that the items aren’t listed on the regular menu.

Here’s the thing – employees may not always be hip to the secret menu. Sometimes you need to know the ingredients so that you can order them as add-ons.

So, go ahead and bookmark this article for future reference when you’re ready to give a secret menu item a try.

Dr. Pepper Orgasm

The Dr. Pepper Orgasm is probably the best-known Sonic secret menu item. It’s a mixture of Dr. Pepper, lemonade, and Powerade. They’ll probably know what you’re talking about if you ask for it by name, but if you want to avoid any awkwardness, just ask for a Dr. Pepper with lemonade and Powerade.

Slap Ya Momma Slushy

Here’s another one for the fans of Powerade and lemonade. It’s a mixture of Blue Raspberry Powerade, with lemon and another blast of raspberry.

Sonic Sunrise

The most basic secret menu item, the Sonic Sunrise is simply a cherry limeade with orange juice added to it.

Extreme Tater Tots

This one is my favorite secret menu item by far. Extreme Tater Tots were actually on the regular menu as a limited-time item back in the early 2000s. These days, just order chili cheese tater tots with jalapenos, onions, and ranch to experience the awesomeness.

Adult Grilled Cheese

Sonic’s grilled cheese sandwich is kind of a cult favorite among fans of the chain. Make it an Adult Grilled Cheese by having them add bacon or ham to it. If you’re feeling adventurous, ask them to throw some jalapenos on there.

Build-Your-Own Burger

So, this isn’t technically a secret menu item. But the sky’s the limit when it comes to building your own burger at Sonic. Try a Frito Pie Burger by having them add Fritos to a chili cheeseburger and substitute shredded cheddar for American Cheese and there you have it.

