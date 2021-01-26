Southwest Airlines The Latest To Ban Emotional Support Animals

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Have you flown lately? If so, you may have noticed what I noticed in December. There seems to be more animals than ever before flying and most of animals have vests that identify them as emotional support animals.

While you may be seeing more dogs right now, that won't be the case soon as more and more airlines are cracking down on emotional support animals.

Southwest Airlines is just the latest to ban emotional support dogs and animals. According to ABC News, only trained service dogs will be allowed to fly.

“With this revision, Southwest Airlines will only allow service dogs that are individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of a qualified individual with a disability to travel with the Customer,” Southwest Airlines said in a statement released on Monday evening. “The types of disability include a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual, or other mental disability and only dogs will be accepted (including those for psychiatric service) — no other species will be accepted as a trained service animal.” The airline said that customers who do travel with trained service dogs must now present a completed Service Animal Air Transportation Form issued by the DOT at the gate or ticket counter at the airport and must include details on the animal’s health, behavior and training.

I can't blame Southwest Airlines or the other airline companies for cracking down. Flights are crowded and it's bad enough fighting for space with a human, I shouldn't have to battle a dog, cat, bird, spider, etc. too.