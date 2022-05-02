Pam and Jeremy are two Oklahoma lovebirds that can’t get enough of each other.

A couple of weeks ago Pam and Jeremy were joking around, and mentioned that it would be fun to fly to Las Vegas and get married in a wedding chapel there. The couple then decided that they were going to actually follow through with their idea to elope.

Pam and Jeremy then booked a flight from Oklahoma City to Las Vegas, and even made an appointment to get married at a wedding chapel there. They were so excited to get married, that they even boarded the plane in their wedding attire. Jeremy was dressed in a tuxedo, while Pam wore her wedding dress on the airplane. The plane then departed from Will Rodgers International Airport in Oklahoma City, and the couple was on their way to start their new life together.

Get our free mobile app

Unfortunately, once their plane landed at DFW International Airport in Dallas, the couple learned that their connecting flight to Las Vegas had been cancelled. Pam and Jeremy were bummed. They tried to book another flight to Las Vegas, but were unsure if they would make their appointment at the wedding chapel in time.

Luckily, a man named Chris, who was an ordained minister was also traveling to Las Vegas. He had overheard Pam and Jeremy’s conversation, and offered to marry them himself. After trying to schedule fights to Las Vegas, the three of them were finally able to book a flight together out of Love Field Airport in Dallas. The three of them then rushed across town to catch a flight to Las Vegas.

Once they boarded the plane at Love Field Airport, the captain noticed that Pam was wearing her wedding dress on the flight. After hearing Pam’s crazy story, the captain asked if she wanted to hold there wedding ceremony on the flight.

Pam and Jeremy then decided to hold the wedding ceremony on the airplane. One of the flight attendants acted as Pam’s maid of honor, while a professional photographer who was also on the flight, offered to take pictures of the wedding.

While their wedding didn’t go originally as they had planned, the couple had a unique ceremony that I’m sure they will never forget.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.