Special Election for Recreational Marijuana to be Held in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is about to take another step toward the legalization of recreational marijuana.

News 9 is reporting that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has declared a special election to be held to determine whether or not recreational marijuana will be legalized in the state. The election is set for March 7, 2023.

The move comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court denied the question be added to the November ballot back in September.

The movement to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma has been gaining steam over the last few years but has really picked up momentum here in the last year. Could this finally be the moment when Oklahomans are able to legally imbibe in recreational weed? My best guess is that yes, it is.

Poll after poll after poll shows that the majority of people are okay with recreational marijuana being legalized. And I’m not just talking about polls in Oklahoma. There are plenty of polls conducted in Texas that prove most Texans are fine with it being legal.

I’m a firm believer in the power of the will of the people – even if the will of the people is contrary to what I vote for. That’s why I always make it a point to get out there and vote. Even if things don’t go my way, at least my voice is heard.

No matter where you stand on the legalization of recreational marijuana in the Sooner State, get out there and cast your vote on March 7. Because no one wants to hear you complain when things don’t go your way if you don’t even bother to get out and vote.

