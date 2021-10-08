Petition Filed to Legalize Recreational Marijuana in Oklahoma

Legalized recreational marijuana may soon be a reality for Oklahomans.

KOCO reports a group known as Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action (ORCA) filed a petition on Thursday (October 7) to make recreational marijuana legal in the Sooner State.

I knew that it would only be a matter of time before the push for recreational marijuana would begin in Oklahoma following the legalization of medical marijuana in 2018. That’s pretty much the way it happens in every state. In all, nineteen states have legalized recreational marijuana so far.

The petition calls for the expungement of criminal records for those with prior marijuana convictions and will allow residents to grow a certain number of plants, among other things.

If legalized, recreational marijuana products will be sold through existing medical marijuana dispensaries, which won’t need any additional licenses. Recreational marijuana will be legal for sale to anyone over the age of 21.

ORCA founder Jed Green says the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oklahoma is inevitable:

Recreational marijuana is an inevitability…The thing to know is that we as a community are stepping forward and saying, hey, these some things we believe need to be done and we are willing to step up and help get them done.

I agree that it is an inevitability. In fact, I believe that we will see recreational marijuana legalized at the federal level at some point. Former U.S. attorney general Eric Holder, who served under President Barack Obama says that the country is “clearly on the path to decriminalizing marijuana” at the federal level.

Lend your signature to the petition at this location.

