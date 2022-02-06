Spotify Removes Joe Rogan Podcast Episodes Featuring Racial Slurs

Spotify has removed roughly 70 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience, according to CNET. The episodes all pre-date 2019 and aren't related to Joe Rogan's current COVID-19 controversy. Instead, the removal appears to be due to the inclusion of derogatory language and racial slurs in the episodes.

The episodes in question feature guest appearances from Bill Burr, Tom Segura, Pete Holmes and Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan.

On Friday (Feb. 4), Grammy Award-winning singer Indie-Arie highlighted 24 instances where Rogan said the N-word during his podcast. “He shouldn’t even be uttering the word," Indie.Arie says. "Don’t even say it, under any context. Don’t say it. That’s where I stand. I have always stood there.” The singer pulled her music from Spotify earlier in the week, due to Rogan's "language around race."

On Feb. 5, Rogan apologized for his past use of the slur on Instagram. “It’s a very unusual word, but it’s not my word to use,” he acknowledged (as transcribed by Consequence). “I’m well aware of that now, but for years I used it in that manner. I never used it to be racist, ’cause I’m not racist. But whenever you’re in a situation where you have to say ‘I’m not racist,’ you fucked up, and I clearly have fucked up.” You can watch the full video below.