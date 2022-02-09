Joe Rogan Mocks Podcast Controversy – ‘I Talk S**t for a Living’

Amidst all of the recent Spotify controversy, Joe Rogan has spoken out about his podcast, which has caused several high-profile artists to remove their music catalogs from the platform. He mocked the backlash, stating that he "talks shit for a living."

Neil Young was the first musician to confront Spotify over Rogan's podcast, which the artist felt had been spreading misinformation about vaccines. As a result, his music was removed. Soon after, other musicians exited Spotify as well, including Joni Mitchell, David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Failure among them.

“I talk shit for a living — that’s why this is so baffling to me,” Rogan said during an appearance at the Vulcan Gas Company in Austin, Texas, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "If you’re taking vaccine advice from me, is that really my fault? What dumb shit were you about to do when my stupid idea sounded better? 'You know that dude who made people people eat animal dicks on TV? How does he feel about medicine?’ If you want my advice, don’t take my advice.”

A couple of days ago, Rogan was offered $100 million by Chris Pavlovski, the CEO of Rumble, to leave Spotify and bring his conversations to his company instead. Rumble is a Canadian right-wing video platform, and Pavlovski presented the offer as a way for Rogan to present his shows "with no censorship."

During a Q+A that took place after the aforementioned show, Rogan denied that he would accept Rumble's offer. "No, Spotify has hung in with me, inexplicably, let’s see what happens," he remarked.

Earlier this week, Spotify removed roughly 70 episodes of Rogan's podcast from their library that contained derogatory language. He, in turn, apologized for the prior use of racial slurs, saying, "I’m well aware of that now, but for years I used it in that manner. I never used it to be racist, ’cause I’m not racist. But whenever you’re in a situation where you have to say ‘I’m not racist,’ you fucked up, and I clearly have fucked up.”