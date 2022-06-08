Strange Object Captured on Video Outside of Amarillo Zoo

If this doesn’t freak you out, I don’t know what will.

Security cameras at the Amarillo Zoo captured some sort of strange being outside the perimeter fence at around 1:25 am on Saturday, May 21. And now the City of Amarillo is reaching out to the community to help identify what they’re calling an Unidentified Amarillo Object (UAO).

Get our free mobile app

City of Amarillo (COA) Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba said they want the community to have some fun with it:

We just want to let the Amarillo community have some fun with this. It is important to note that this entity was outside the Amarillo Zoo. There were no signs of attempted entry into the zoo. No animals or individuals were harmed. There were no signs of criminal activity or vandalism.

If I lived in Amarillo, you can bet your ass I wouldn’t be having fun with it because, for my money, it looks like a freakin’ werewolf. I’d be packing heat everywhere I went – especially at night (with a silver bullet, of course).

I guess it could be a coyote that’s walking on its hind legs, but I don’t know. Whatever it is, it’s not natural.

Maybe I’ve watched too many horror movies and am just being paranoid because it legitimately looks like something out of a horror movie.

I realize it could be a hoax. And to be honest with you, I’m hoping it is. Otherwise, we could be watching the beginning of a real-life horror movie. And after the last couple of years we’ve had, nothing would surprise me.

City of Amarillo City of Amarillo loading...

READ ON: Weird, wild UFO sightings from throughout history

Celebs Share Their Personal Paranormal Stories