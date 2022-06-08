What&#8217;s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Dave Diamond

Movies at the Market, Music in Pictures, Pop Up Picnic in the Park, the 1st Annual Kumbaya Fest Battle of the Bands, job fairs, live music, and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Get our free mobile app

Click on the event title to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, June 9

Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

Diversity Wichita Falls Job Fair
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free

Summer Storytime
Time: 3:30-4:00pm

Tiny Art + Showcase
Time: 5:00pm | Price: $15

Pop Up Picnic in the Park
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: Donation

On the Wall Workshop
Time: 5:30-7:00pm

2022 Cub Twilight Camp
Time: 6:00-8:00pm

Movies at the Market: Sing 2
Time: 8:00-10:00pm | Price: Free

Jared Putman Acoustic Act
Time: 8:00pm

Friday, June 10

Gallery Night: June Artists
Time: 5:00-7:00pm

2022 Cub Twilight Camp
Time: 6:00-8:00pm

Saturday, June 11

Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

Wichita Falls Impact REI Meeting
Time: 9:30am

Pop Up Picnic in the Park
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: Donation

1st Annual Kumbaya Fest Battle of the Bands
Time: 11:00am - Midnight | Price: Free

E-commerce Master Class
Time: 1:00-3:00pm | Price: Free

The Ultimate Traffic Hacks Master Class
Time: 3:00-5:00pm | Price Free

Kids Night Out
Time: 5:00 | Price: $12

Le Freak: Greatest Disco Band in the World
Time: 7:00pm | Price: $25

Music in Pictures
Time: 7:30pm | Price: $50

Sunday, June 12

Wichita Falls Block Walk for Beto
Time: 8:00-11:00am

Pop Up Picnic in the Park
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: Donation

Best Place to Get a Margarita in Wichita Falls

Whether it's Cinco de Mayo or just a Sunday Funday. A margarita always hits the spot. I decided to look up the highest rated Mexican restaurants in Wichita Falls. I made sure they had margaritas as an option because many in our city just offer food. Here are the top ten results.

Highest Rated Outdoor Dining in Wichita Falls

Want to sit outside and enjoy a nice day in Wichita Falls? According to Yelp, this is the top ten highest rated outdoor dining experiences in Wichita Falls.

Retro Advertisements for Wichita Falls Drive In

Wichita Falls used to have six drive in movie theaters. We have stepped back in time to show off some of the cool things that Wichita Falls used to have back in the day.
Filed Under: This Weekend in Wichita Falls
Categories: Wichita Falls Events, Wichita Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top