What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Movies at the Market, Music in Pictures, Pop Up Picnic in the Park, the 1st Annual Kumbaya Fest Battle of the Bands, job fairs, live music, and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Click on the event title to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, June 9

Wichita Falls Farmers Market

Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

Diversity Wichita Falls Job Fair

Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free

Summer Storytime

Time: 3:30-4:00pm

Tiny Art + Showcase

Time: 5:00pm | Price: $15

Pop Up Picnic in the Park

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: Donation

On the Wall Workshop

Time: 5:30-7:00pm

2022 Cub Twilight Camp

Time: 6:00-8:00pm

Movies at the Market: Sing 2

Time: 8:00-10:00pm | Price: Free

Jared Putman Acoustic Act

Time: 8:00pm

Friday, June 10

Gallery Night: June Artists

Time: 5:00-7:00pm

2022 Cub Twilight Camp

Time: 6:00-8:00pm

Saturday, June 11

Wichita Falls Farmers Market

Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

Wichita Falls Impact REI Meeting

Time: 9:30am

Pop Up Picnic in the Park

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: Donation

1st Annual Kumbaya Fest Battle of the Bands

Time: 11:00am - Midnight | Price: Free

E-commerce Master Class

Time: 1:00-3:00pm | Price: Free

The Ultimate Traffic Hacks Master Class

Time: 3:00-5:00pm | Price Free

Kids Night Out

Time: 5:00 | Price: $12

Le Freak: Greatest Disco Band in the World

Time: 7:00pm | Price: $25

Music in Pictures

Time: 7:30pm | Price: $50

Sunday, June 12

Wichita Falls Block Walk for Beto

Time: 8:00-11:00am

Pop Up Picnic in the Park

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: Donation

