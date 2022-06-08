What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Movies at the Market, Music in Pictures, Pop Up Picnic in the Park, the 1st Annual Kumbaya Fest Battle of the Bands, job fairs, live music, and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Click on the event title to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, June 9
Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm
Diversity Wichita Falls Job Fair
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free
Summer Storytime
Time: 3:30-4:00pm
Tiny Art + Showcase
Time: 5:00pm | Price: $15
Pop Up Picnic in the Park
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: Donation
On the Wall Workshop
Time: 5:30-7:00pm
2022 Cub Twilight Camp
Time: 6:00-8:00pm
Movies at the Market: Sing 2
Time: 8:00-10:00pm | Price: Free
Jared Putman Acoustic Act
Time: 8:00pm
Friday, June 10
Gallery Night: June Artists
Time: 5:00-7:00pm
2022 Cub Twilight Camp
Time: 6:00-8:00pm
Saturday, June 11
Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm
Wichita Falls Impact REI Meeting
Time: 9:30am
Pop Up Picnic in the Park
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: Donation
1st Annual Kumbaya Fest Battle of the Bands
Time: 11:00am - Midnight | Price: Free
E-commerce Master Class
Time: 1:00-3:00pm | Price: Free
The Ultimate Traffic Hacks Master Class
Time: 3:00-5:00pm | Price Free
Kids Night Out
Time: 5:00 | Price: $12
Le Freak: Greatest Disco Band in the World
Time: 7:00pm | Price: $25
Music in Pictures
Time: 7:30pm | Price: $50
Sunday, June 12
Wichita Falls Block Walk for Beto
Time: 8:00-11:00am
Pop Up Picnic in the Park
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: Donation