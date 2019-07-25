Study Finds High Levels of Fecal Matter at Texas Beaches

A study from an environmental group claims that more than 80 percent of Texas beaches are contaminated with "unsafe levels" of fecal matter, according to a report from KTUL-8 in Tulsa.

Environment Texas claims to have found that 85% of the state's beaches pollution levels in 2018 that could put swimmers at risk of a variety of illnesses, including eye infections, gastrointestinal diseases and more. The group says the worst of the fecal contamination was at Cole Park Site 3 in Corpus Christi, where 52 of 64 days of water samples tested unsafe.

TexasBeachWatch.com also shows high levels of contamination along the Bolivar Peninsula as well.