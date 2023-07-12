Way Too Many Texas Beaches are Infested with Poop

Good luck getting this out of your head the next time you go to the beach.

For a lot of people, no summer is complete without a trip to the beach. I know plenty of folks (myself included) who love to head to the Texas coast for a little sun and fun.

And let’s be honest, we’re all very aware that the water in the Gulf of Mexico is never going to be free of contamination. That’s just how it is when it comes to natural bodies of water. If that bothers you, stick to swimming in a pool.

Get our free mobile app

But just how contaminated are the beaches on the Texas Gulf Coast?

Unfortunately, the answer is that they are very contaminated. According to Environment America, tests performed on Texas beaches in 2022 found that 90% of the beaches tested along the Gulf Coast were contaminated with potentially unsafe levels of feces.

That’s a lot of poop.

Should we all just stop going to the beach altogether? Absolutely not. As I mentioned earlier, everyone in their right mind expects there to be some level of contamination in natural bodies of water.

However, it’s a good idea to know the condition of the beach before you go. Luckily, there’s a tool for that. You can find current beach advisories and closures at Texas Beach Watch.

And if you really want to dive into beach details, you can get more in-depth information on the EPA’s Beach Advisory and Closing Online (BEACON) website.

Top Ten Trashiest Towns in Texas Time to take out the trash or show off the trash of Texas. Check out the top ten below. (All crime statistics were pulled from www.neighborhoodscout.com based on each individual town. See editor's note for Lufkin, Texas.)

Texas Family Went to EVERY Buc-ee's in Texas We have all thought about doing it. Stopping at every Buc-ee's while on a road trip, but this family did it over Spring Break and shared the photos with the world. Check them out below.