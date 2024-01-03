Feral Hogs Starting to Invade Texas Beaches

Planning a trip to South Texas to go warm up on the beach? Be careful.

2011 Cooktown Hog Hunt Getty Images loading...

In not shocking news, feral hogs are still a problem in Texas. It's estimated that half of the feral hog population in the country is right here in Texas. What sucks with these things is the amount of damage they cause in the state. It's estimated that feral hogs cause 2.5 billion dollars in damages according to the US Department of Agriculture. Now obviously you would expect to see feral hogs in certain parts of Texas, but right now they're turning up where maybe you would not expect them to be.

Galveston Beaches Share Photos of Feral Hogs

Looks like the feral hogs are getting some beach time right now. Due to colder temperatures, Texas has less vegetation in the state. Which is leading to the hogs to look for new food sources. According to the Galveston Island State Park, these hogs are chowing down on bugs.

The Big Problem with Feral Hogs in Texas

It's estimated that 99.6% of Texas counties deal with a feral hog problem (El Paso County is the only one in Texas not dealing with feral hogs apparently). Their sharp teeth and tusks ravage Texas vegetation and property. Once fully grown they can get up to 400 pounds and can run up to thirty miles per hour. To go along with the devastation they cause, they also transmit diseases and cause parasites.

Best of luck to the hunters that deal with taking care of these things. Seems like a never ending battle.

