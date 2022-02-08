Study Says Dallas Isn’t the Best Football City in the U.S.

Say what?

Everybody knows we love our football here in Texas. Whether it’s high school, college or professional football, fans fill the stands here in the Lone Star State.

With that being said, I realize we’re not alone in our love for the game. According to WalletHub, 62% of Americans say they are at least “somewhat” of a fan of pro football, with 54% saying the same about the college game.

But not all football cities are created equal.

With the fan experience in mind, WalletHub did some digging to determine which U.S. cities were the best for football fans and found that Dallas was the 2nd best (it should’ve been first in my opinion, but I’m admittedly a tad bit biased).

Of course, you’re wondering which city topped the list and that would be Pittsburgh. Fair enough. Not only do the Steelers have a very loyal and engaged fanbase, the city was ranked in the Top 10 for college football cities.

Speaking of engaged fanbases, I do have a bone to pick with this study.

Dallas was nowhere to be found among the Top 5 most engaged NFL fans. But Glendale, Arizona was. So, you’re telling me that Arizona Cardinals fans are more engaged than Cowboys fans? Sorry, but I ain’t buying it.

Other than that, the list shakes out about like you would expect it to.

Top 10 Best Football Cities for Fans

Pittsburgh, PA Dallas, TX Green Bay, WI Boston, MA Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Miami, FL New Orleans, LA Cincinnati, OH Indianapolis, IN

The thing that sticks out the most to me when looking at the Top 10 is that every city on there has won at least one NFL championship, with the exception of Cincinnati.

But I have a feeling that’s going to change this Sunday.

