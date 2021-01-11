Study Says Oklahoma 5th Worst State to Raise a Family

Don’t shoot the messenger.

The financial website WalletHub crunched the numbers to determine the best and worst states in which to raise a family and it’s not looking good for our neighbors to the north.

According to their data, Oklahoma is the 5th worst state to raise a family. The bright side is that Oklahoma isn’t the worst – that distinction goes to our other neighbors, New Mexico.

Don’t let it get you down, Oklahoma. I have many friends who grew up in the Sooner State and they all seem to have had a pretty good upbringing, so there’s that.

The site ranked states based on family fun, health and safety, education and childcare, affordability and socio-economics. Here’s how Oklahoma ranked in all five categories:

Family Fun: 43

Health and Safety: 48

Education and Child Care: 45

Affordability: 40

Socio-economics: 37

Of course, you’re wondering how Texas fared in the study. The Lone Star State is pretty average, ranking 28th overall. Here’s the breakdown:

Family Fun: 5

Health and Safety: 37

Education and Child Care: 33

Affordability: 41

Socio-economics: 38

Apparently, Massachusetts is a helluva place to raise a family as they topped the list. Here are their rankings:

Family Fun: 9

Health and Safety: 10

Education and Child Care: 3

Affordability: 6

Socio-economics: 21

Take a look at the full results of the study and get the methodology used to determine their results at this location.