Study Says Oklahoma 5th Worst State to Raise a Family
Don’t shoot the messenger.
The financial website WalletHub crunched the numbers to determine the best and worst states in which to raise a family and it’s not looking good for our neighbors to the north.
According to their data, Oklahoma is the 5th worst state to raise a family. The bright side is that Oklahoma isn’t the worst – that distinction goes to our other neighbors, New Mexico.
Don’t let it get you down, Oklahoma. I have many friends who grew up in the Sooner State and they all seem to have had a pretty good upbringing, so there’s that.
The site ranked states based on family fun, health and safety, education and childcare, affordability and socio-economics. Here’s how Oklahoma ranked in all five categories:
- Family Fun: 43
- Health and Safety: 48
- Education and Child Care: 45
- Affordability: 40
- Socio-economics: 37
Of course, you’re wondering how Texas fared in the study. The Lone Star State is pretty average, ranking 28th overall. Here’s the breakdown:
- Family Fun: 5
- Health and Safety: 37
- Education and Child Care: 33
- Affordability: 41
- Socio-economics: 38
Apparently, Massachusetts is a helluva place to raise a family as they topped the list. Here are their rankings:
- Family Fun: 9
- Health and Safety: 10
- Education and Child Care: 3
- Affordability: 6
- Socio-economics: 21
Take a look at the full results of the study and get the methodology used to determine their results at this location.