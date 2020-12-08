Study Says Texas Has 3rd Worst Drivers in the Country

The good news is that Texas doesn’t have the worst drivers in the United States.

No, seriously. If you would’ve asked me, I would’ve told you we probably have the worst.

From creeping in the left lane to riding your ass when you’re actually going OVER the speed limit in the right lane to never using turn signals, drivers in the Lone Star State can be frustrating.

Look, there are bad drivers everywhere and there are plenty of good drivers here. It’s just that you never remember the good ones, only the bad. And working in an office in the First Capital Bank of Texas building at the corner of Kemp & Kell (aka the busiest intersection in Wichita Falls), I have a bird’s eye view of the chaos. There’s a wreck right outside my window every time I turn around.

Anyway, CarInsuranceComparison.com conducted a study to determine which states had the worst drivers and we were tied for 3rd place with Montana.

Of course, you’re wondering who had the worst and that distinction would go to Alaska. New Mexico came in at 2nd place, with Colorado rounding out the Top Five.

The study found that drunk driving is a big problem in Texas, with nearly 46% of all traffic deaths involving a driver who was under the influence of alcohol.

Speeding accounted for just over 27% of accidents, which puts Texas toward the middle of the pack when it comes to accidents involving someone speeding.

Get the methodology used for the study and the results of the full report here.