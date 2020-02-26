Support the WF Area Food Bank at A Night In NOLA This Saturday

Laissez le bon temps rouler at the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank's A Night In NOLA this Saturday at the Wellington Conference Center on Kell.

The shelves at the food bank are really low right now and funds raised at this event will help to restock them.

The evening opens with complimentary drinks from 6:00 until 7:00 followed by delicious Cajun cuisine from Sally Harlow. Later you can dance off those calories the live music from the X Factor Band.

Image Courtesy Wichita Falls Area Food Bank

Everyone is encouraged to wear their best dressy casual attire and to be ready to bid on some really special items in the auction.

Tickets are $125 each and you can purchase them online or at the door Saturday evening.

A Night In NOLA will be held at the Wellington Conference Center, 5200 Kell Boulevard, beginning at 6:00 p.m. this Saturday evening (02.29.20). It's the perfect opportunity to let the good times roll and raise some much needed funds for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.