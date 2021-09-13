Surprise, Surprise: Texas Tech at Texas Kickoff Time Set for 11am

At this point with the way the television contracts are set in the Big 12 Conference, early kickoff times have become the norm for many conference football games. This will be the case again two weeks from now, when Texas Tech plays their Big 12 Conference-opener on the road at Texas.

On Monday, the conference announced the Texas Tech at Texas game, scheduled for September 25th, will kickoff at 11 a.m. on ABC.

In fact, two of the Big 12's five television timeslots on September 25th are at 11 a.m. That's 40 percent for those keeping score at home.

This upcoming Saturday, Texas Tech hosts Florida International for the team's final non-conference game of the season. Texas plays against Rice for their final non-conference game of the season.

In my opinion, 2025 can't get here soon enough. Maybe the Big 12 Conference, with their next media contracts, can work with television and streaming partners that are willing to air games after 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Texas Tech vs. Texas - At a Glance

Series History: Texas leads, 53–17

Last six match-ups: (Texas won 4 out of 6)

2020 -- #8 Texas win 63-56 OT

2019 -- Texas wins 49-24

2018 -- #19 Texas wins 41-34

2017 -- Texas Tech wins in Austin 27-23

2016 -- Texas wins 45-37

2015 -- Texas Tech wins in Austin 48-45

