Surprise Your Sweetheart With A Furry Friend For Valentines Day

Valentine’s Day is this Monday. If you haven’t gotten your significant other a gift by now, you better hurry up, because time is running out. If you need a last-minute gift idea, or you want to get your girl something other than a box of chocolates, then The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center has got you covered.

You can’t go wrong with adopting a pet. While adoption is a big commitment, I’ve never met a girl who didn’t absolutely love dogs or cats. Just imagine the look of joy on your girlfriend’s, or wife’s face when you bring home a cute puppy, or an adorable and lovable kitten.

Since Valentines Day is on February 14th, the center is reducing the price of adopting a cat or dog to just $14 dollars. Not only does that fee include adoption, but it covers vaccinations, worming, flea and tick prevention, and microchipping.

However, you don’t have to be adopting a pet for your sweetheart to take advantage of the low price. If you are single, and ready to mingle, you can still take-home man’s best friend, or a feline friend for $14 dollars. A pet can be the perfect companion for any eligible bachelor.

You still have time to stop by, and adopt an animal before Valentines Day. The Animal Services Center is open from 11 AM to 6 PM on weekdays, and from 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday. If you are seriously interested in adopting, you must call ahead at 940-761-8894, and set an appointment to meet the furry friends.

