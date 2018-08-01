Suspect Arrested After Attempting to Run from Wichita Falls Police

A short chase ended in the arrest of a man known to have three outstanding felony warrants.

At approximately 5:30 pm on Tuesday, July 31 officers from the Wichita Falls Police Department spotted 32-year-old Joseph DePriest at the FasPac in the 1200 block of Central Freeway.

The officers approached DePriest who then tried to run from the officers. DePriest was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

A search of DePriest led to the discovery of 11.1 grams of methamphetamine and an ecstasy pill.