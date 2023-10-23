SWAT Team, Robot Dog, and Drone Called Into Fort Worth Crime Scene

What in the world did this guy do to deserve so much attention from the Fort Worth Police Department?

I mean, I’m 99.9% sure they’re not at his place to serve a warrant for an unpaid speeding ticket. I also highly doubt they’re looking for a bag of weed or a handful of THC gummies.

Nope. Whoever is in that house is most likely into some Breaking Bad type of stuff. Judging by the officers wearing gas masks, there’s probably a meth lab in there at the very least.

I will say that whatever the person (or persons) is accused of, it’s some serious business. It’s one thing when a couple of cops show up at your door.

But when the cops show up in an armored vehicle wearing tactical gear with a robot dog and a drone in tow, someone is going to prison for a long time.

Unless of course some 14-year-old gamer got mad at one of the people in the house for talking smack while playing Call of Duty and decided to “swat” them. Which, unfortunately, has become so common that the FBI has put together a national database to track and prevent the practice.

If that’s the case, well, it sucks to be them. But now that I think about it, it sucks to be them regardless of how they found themselves in that situation.

