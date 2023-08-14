Some Girls Went Swimming in The Falls in Wichita Falls, Texas

I do not think The Falls are the new swimming hole in town, but I could be mistaken.

It's been a hot summer in Texas and folks are trying to find any way to cool down. A nice dip can be a relaxing way to cool off. Hopefully you have a friend with a pool or maybe take a trip to Castaway Cove. Looks like a pair of ladies decided to put on their bikinis and get into The Falls.

So I was scrolling through Tik Tok and happened to spot the title:

"Some fun in a water fall ☀️ 🌊 #thefalls #lucypark #wichitafalls"

Someone didn't really go swimming in that nasty water this summer? Oh yeah, watching the Tik Tok. They sure did, even had a little photo shoot to go along with the dip. I don't think these girls live here, judging from the rest of their videos. They were just passing through on a road trip.

Favorite Comments on the Video

"Dude… that’s some filthy ass water" said Gordon Shumway.

"As someone from there bad idea that shi def nasty asf" said Adam.

"Do you know your swimming and sewer water, right" said IsaacMendoza6209

The girls claim only their feet where in the water, so they never fully went under. Probably for the best.

Official Rules for The Falls in Wichita Falls

It shall be unlawful for any person to swim or bathe in any ornamental water fountains, ponds, streams or lakes situated in any city parks within the city, except Lake Wichita and the areas of Lake Arrowhead which are not designated as a no swimming area by subsection

Taken from the city of Wichita Falls website. So let's not make it a trend to start swimming in the waterfall. I damn sure wouldn't get in that water.

