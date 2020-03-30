Taco Bell Giving Away Free Tacos on Tuesday

Yes, all of Wichita County is now under a Shelter In Place order, but you can still get out for essential items like groceries and most drive-thru options are still open. In fact, Taco Bell is giving everyone who uses their drive-thru a free Doritos Locos Taco this Tuesday (03.31.20).

Taco Bell via Facebook

According to the Taco Bell website no purchase is necessary and you can only get one per person. I called one of the Wichita Falls restaurants and was assured that they are participating in this promotion.

Remember to stay home as much as you can, but if you have to get out tomorrow Taco Bell has a free taco with your name on it.