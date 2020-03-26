Texas Workforce Commission Answers Your Unemployment Benefits Questions
With many businesses having to close their doors during the coronavirus outbreak, many people are having to turn to unemployment benefits to make ends meet.
For those who have never used unemployment or have questions in general, the Texas Workforce Commission hosted a Facebook Live in which they answered a lot of the most common questions people have when filing for unemployment.
Visit the Texas Workforce Commission’s website for more information and to file for benefits.
You’ll need to gather the following information prior to filing:
- Last employer's business name and address
- First and last dates (month, day and year) you worked for your last employer
- Number of hours worked and pay rate if you worked this week (including Sunday)
- Information related to your normal wage
- Alien Registration Number (if not a U.S. citizen or national)