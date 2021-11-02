You wouldn't think that Lawton, Fort Sill has million dollar plus homes, but we do. I was browsing Zillow.com and came across this incredible mini-mansion that's for sale right here in Lawton. It's an epic Eastside estate that's listed for $1,500,000 by Jeanne Rock of Re/Max Professionals. You may have passed by this home if you've been down Flowermound Road on the Eastside, it's located at 610 N.E. Flowermound Road.

This home is the most expensive house for sale in Lawton, Fort Sill at this time. It's a lot more than just a home, it's a 3,900 square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 living room, 3 car garage, mini-mansion, an epic Eastside estate that sits on 54 plus acres! This place is massive and comes with its own barn, workshop and it even has its own pond on the property. The patios and backyard have some of the most amazing views of the Wichita Mountains, especially at sunrise and sunset. Not to mention the gardens and landscaping!

As awesome as the outside is, the inside is even better! There's tons of natural lighting throughout the house, including the kitchen and breakfast bar. The living room has a see-through fireplace and the master bedroom has its own fireplace too. There's a formal dining area and 2 living areas, plus a seasonal room and back patio complete with a jacuzzi/hot tub! There are 4 big bedrooms and 2 of them feature "Jack and Jill" bathrooms. The description and listing on Zillow.com paints the picture of what it would be like living here.

This place is the best of both worlds. Ranch-style living, but within the city limits. You'll be on the outskirts of Lawton, somewhat secluded where it's quiet and peaceful, yet close enough to all your favorite restaurants, shopping, and local businesses. Not to mention having city water, trash pick-up, fire and police, and high-speed internet! So what does $1,500,000 buy you? Take a look at the photo gallery below and take a tour:

