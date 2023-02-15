If you're in the market for a new home in Texas, you may have noticed a new trend: courtyard homes.

These unique homes are popping up all over the state, and for good reason.

What is a courtyard home, exactly?

Wikipedia defines a courthouse home as the following:

A courtyard house is a type of house—often a large house—where the main part of the building is disposed around a central courtyard

Here are 5 reasons why courtyard homes are invading Texas.

They offer privacy in urban areas.

Texas is known for its big cities, and with that comes noise and crowds. Courtyard homes offer a peaceful retreat in the heart of the action. With a private outdoor space, you can enjoy the fresh air and sunshine without leaving the comfort of your home.

They're perfect for entertaining.

The layout of a courtyard home is ideal for hosting friends and family. The outdoor space can be used for grilling, games, or just relaxing. The open floor plan inside the home allows for easy flow between the kitchen, living room, and outdoor space.

They bring nature inside.

Texas is known for its beautiful natural landscapes, and courtyard homes allow you to bring a piece of that beauty into your home. With a central courtyard, you can incorporate plants, trees, and other natural elements into your living space.

They're unique.

They're a great investment.

Courtyard homes are becoming increasingly popular in Texas, which means they're a smart investment. Not only do they offer all of the benefits listed above, but they also have great resale value. If you ever decide to sell your home, a courtyard home is sure to catch the eye of potential buyers.

