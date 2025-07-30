Get ready, Texas – the tarantulas are coming.

Spiders Still Give Me the Creeps

Have I mentioned that spiders scare the hell out of me? I don’t care how harmless they are, those eight-legged critters creep me out. Don’t get me wrong – I'm not deathly afraid of them, I just don’t care for them.

I have a friend who will pick up grass spiders and play with them. You couldn’t get me to do that with a gun to my head – and this is coming from someone who doesn’t have a problem with scooping up a harmless insect and removing it from my home. But spiders are just different.

Texas Brown Tarantulas Are No Strangers Here

Growing up in Northwest Texas, I’m quite familiar with tarantulas. Spend a weekend at Lake Kemp and you will most certainly encounter Texas brown tarantulas. If you’ve never seen one, they’re a little smaller than you might expect, and yes, I’ve seen people pick them up and play with them.

So, if you’re one of those types of people, you’re in luck. Times Record News is reporting that the tarantula mating season is coming. It's not that they migrate to Texas, as they live here year-round. It’s just that they’re typically nocturnal, but once it starts to cool off in the fall, they come out of their underground nests looking to make some babies.

Cue the sexy slow jam – it's almost baby-making time.

