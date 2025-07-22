The Wichita Falls Police Department has taken to social media to remind citizens to lock their vehicles.

Thieves Targeting Unlocked Cars Across the City

Thieves have been taking advantage of victims leaving their vehicles unlocked here lately. During the recent rise in vehicle burglaries, thieves have been targeting wallets, purses, tools, and especially firearms.

Get our free mobile app

READ NEXT: North Texas Faces Dangerous Heat as Temps Soar Past 105º

The best way to keep yourself from falling victim to a vehicle burglary is by taking a few moments to make sure to remove them from your vehicle. If that’s not an option, store them out of sight.

Even Short Stops Require Locking Your Vehicle

In addition, you should always keep your vehicle locked while you’re not in it. Even if you’re only going into a convenience store to pick up a couple of items, take the time to lock your vehicle.

While more experienced criminals aren’t deterred by locked doors or anti-theft measures, most vehicle burglaries involve potential thieves going through neighborhoods or parking lots in search of “low hanging fruit.” They will simply pull door handles until they find a vehicle that was left unlocked and gain entry that way.

A Few Seconds Can Prevent Becoming a Victim

Remember, every little step you can take to protect yourself from falling victim to vehicle burglary is a step in the right direction. It only takes a few seconds to secure your valuables and lock your doors.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week July 11, 2025 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week June 27, 2025 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash