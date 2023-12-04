Taylor Sheridan Looking for Texas Roughnecks for New Show

The creator of Yellowstone has a new project he's working on, and if you know someone that has worked on an oil field, they could be a part of the show!

New Taylor Sheridan Project in the Works

Above is trailer for a podcast called "Boomtown" that Texas Monthly did. Apparently, Taylor Sheridan is a huge fan of this podcast and wants to turn it into a television show. The show will actually be called "Land Man" and will air on Paramount+.

What Is Land Man About?

“Land Man is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics," according to Deadline.



via GIPHY

Roughnecks Wanted!

Do you or someone you know work in the oil field? Well, Taylor Sheridan wants you! Legacy (the production company) is specifically looking for oilfield workers with experience working on a rig. Those who have other oilfield experience can still apply to be cast in the show, when those applications open early next year. The show is set to film from February to summer of 2024.

How Do You Apply?

Setup a page with My Casting File - they have a website or an app if you click that link. Looks like the show will be filming right here in Texas. Looks like Fort Worth, Weatherford, Midland, and Odessa will all be filming locations for the upcoming show. For questions about the casting call, contact Legacy Casting at extras@ or text 323-739-8727.

Ten Movies You DIDN'T Know Were Shot in Texas We have plenty of classic movies filmed in Texas that brag they're set in Texas. What about the movies that are shot here that pretend to be somewhere else? This is what we're taking a look at today. Gallery Credit: Stryker