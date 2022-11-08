Should TCU Drop the ‘Give’em Hell’ Chant?

Let's do some research on The Texas Christian University.

In case you did not know, TCU is currently ranked fourth in the country for football. Yeah, they're leading the Big 12 which I know a lot of people in our area care about. This has lead to many more people watching their games and someone had a very interesting opinion after watching one of their most recent games. Below is a small snippet from the Fort Worth Star Telegram of an opinion from a fan.

I saw a large banner near the end zone that does not reflect the university’s class or the word “Christian” in its name. The redneck phrase “Give ‘em hell” doesn’t imply good sportsmanship or respect for an opponent. A message encouraging the team to play its best and dominate the opponent could have been stated without using that classless epithet. TCU fans, you can do better. Go Frogs, from a prude fan.

Well, I don't know how close of a fan this person is to the horned frogs, but it is actually a part of their chant. Which is one of the weirdest things in college football. If you thought Texas A&M's 'Gig'em' chant is weird. Check this out.

"Riff, Ram, Bah, Zoo, Lickety Lickety, Zoo Zoo, Who Wah, Wah Who, Give 'em hell, TCU!"

What the hell does this even mean? I don't even know, I've tried to look it up and all I can find is that the chant has been around since the early 1900's for TCU. As someone who grew up going to catholic school, I can understand how people are offended by the word hell.

We tried to get our football team to take the field to AC/DC's 'Hells Bells' and you would have thought we killed someone in our locker room when we proposed this idea to our coach. Basically saying he was not going to have a catholic school take the field to 'Hells Bells'.

Honestly, I don't care about the Give'em Hell line, I just want to know what the rest of this chant means. The 'Give'em Hell' is the only rational part. Lickety Lickety Zoo Zoo sounds way more offensive to me.

What Does the Dallas Cowboys Infamous 'White House' Look Like Today? Back in the mid 90's during the Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Dynasty, several members of the team went and partied at a house not too far away from the Dallas Cowboys practice facility. The home is located in a suburban neighborhood in Irving, Texas. The stories of sex and drugs are legends at this point. So, what does the house look like today? Check it out below.