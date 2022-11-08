Should TCU Drop the ‘Give’em Hell’ Chant?
Let's do some research on The Texas Christian University.
In case you did not know, TCU is currently ranked fourth in the country for football. Yeah, they're leading the Big 12 which I know a lot of people in our area care about. This has lead to many more people watching their games and someone had a very interesting opinion after watching one of their most recent games. Below is a small snippet from the Fort Worth Star Telegram of an opinion from a fan.
I saw a large banner near the end zone that does not reflect the university’s class or the word “Christian” in its name. The redneck phrase “Give ‘em hell” doesn’t imply good sportsmanship or respect for an opponent. A message encouraging the team to play its best and dominate the opponent could have been stated without using that classless epithet. TCU fans, you can do better. Go Frogs, from a prude fan.
Well, I don't know how close of a fan this person is to the horned frogs, but it is actually a part of their chant. Which is one of the weirdest things in college football. If you thought Texas A&M's 'Gig'em' chant is weird. Check this out.
"Riff, Ram, Bah, Zoo, Lickety Lickety, Zoo Zoo, Who Wah, Wah Who, Give 'em hell, TCU!"
We tried to get our football team to take the field to AC/DC's 'Hells Bells' and you would have thought we killed someone in our locker room when we proposed this idea to our coach. Basically saying he was not going to have a catholic school take the field to 'Hells Bells'.
Honestly, I don't care about the Give'em Hell line, I just want to know what the rest of this chant means. The 'Give'em Hell' is the only rational part. Lickety Lickety Zoo Zoo sounds way more offensive to me.