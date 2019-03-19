TDCJ Identifies Inmate Who Died at Allred Unit in Wichita Falls

KAUZ reports that Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials have identified an inmate who died at the James V. Allred Unit on March 7.

35 year old Joseph Oguntodu was reportedly found unresponsive on a bunk in the cell at around 6:30 pm that evening. He was pronounced dead by a Justice of the Peace at 7:07 pm. Oguntodu reportedly had injuries consistent with a “physical altercation”. Medical staff at the prison attempted to revive Oguntodu, but EMS arrived and “determined to cease life saving measures”.

Oguntodu’s cellmate, identified as 31 year old Christopher De LaGarza, was removed from the cell. De LaGarza may face charges following an autopsy on Oguntodu. Results of the autopsy are pending at this time. The Office of Inspector General is investigating the matter and the Allred Unit has reportedly been on lockdown status since the night of Oguntodu’s death.