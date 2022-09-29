Check Out Terry Bradshaw’s Massive Oklahoma Ranch That Just Hit the Market

NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw is ready to move on from his massive Oklahoma estate and it can be yours.

I am sure I have some kids reading this story that I only know of Terry Bradshaw as the guy who talks on Fox before the games kickoff. The NFL Hall of Famer has definitely made a name for himself as a commentator since racking up four Super Bowl wins in the 70's. Looks like Terry took some of his Fox money and bought a nice piece of real estate in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

Apparently, this property was already sold to someone else, but the buyer failed to close the deal so it is back up for grabs. The 744 acre property has an asking price of 22.5 million dollars.The property includes paved roads, an 8,600 square-foot home with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and several stocked fishing lakes and ponds. The home also has four fireplaces, a 1,000 square foot outdoor patio, a hot sauna, a fire pit, and a large stone doghouse that's fenced in.

Improvements include managerial and staff housing, new fencing, a reproduction laboratory, and other capital assets. The ranch is currently still in operation until it is sold. The property will be going to auction on October 22nd to the highest bidder. Terry has already moved onto a smaller property here in Texas. If you want to check out some photos of the ranch, you can do so below.

I don't have 20 million dollars lying around to afford this place, but it sure is beautiful.

Check Out Terry Bradshaw's Oklahoma Ranch Terry Bradshaw's Oklahoma ranch is back on the market. Check out some photos from what the 744 acre property has to offer here.