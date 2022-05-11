Reconnect With Nature In This Peaceful Texas Treehouse

When I was a kid, several of my friends had a treehouse in their backyard. Now thanks to Air-Bnb, I can stay in a luxurious treehouse, that’s built specifically for adults.

While browsing Air-Bnb, I found this treehouse located in Baird, Texas, which is right off of Interstate 20, outside of Abilene. This isn’t the same treehouse that was in your backyard when you were a kid. This treehouse is much larger and more luxurious than anything you played in with your friends after school.

Located in the middle of an 800-acre ranch, this countryside treehouse is the perfect place where you can unplug from the modern world, and reconnect with nature. By booking a stay at this treehouse, you’ll have access to the entire 800 acres of the ranch to hike and explore. You can even go fishing if you so desire.

You won’t have to forsake modern amenities if you stay here. Unlike most treehouses, this has electricity, air conditioning, and even a TV. You can leave your sleeping bags at home since this treehouse has a luxurious double bed, furnished with clean linens. There’s also a private bathroom with hot running water that’s located below the treehouse. Clean towels, soap, and shampoo are provided by the property’s owner.

There’s even a fully stocked kitchen, which is equipped with a refrigerator, a gas-powered stove, and a Keurig coffeemaker. If you’d rather prepare your meals outside, the property has a propane gas grill, where you can cook steaks, and burgers on.

For only $354 a night, you can book this peaceful country treehouse on Air-Bnb for anniversaries, birthdays, or just a romantic weekend getaway. If you’re interested in reserving this treehouse, then you can do so by clicking here.

