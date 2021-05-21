Tesla Roadster To Get Rocket Boosters

In the motorcycling world there's something called the 'speed of stink.' I'm pretty sure this surpasses it.

Elon Musk has been in the news quite a bit lately. OK, I don't really know when he isn't, but he's been at the top of a lot of search engines even more than usual the last few weeks.

As the performance car fans breathlessly await the release of the 2nd generation Tesla Roadster we gather up every bit and scrap of information we can find on it.

The Roadster will be available in a couple of different trim levels. The standard Long Range version cranks out 670 horsepower and will take you from 0 to 60 in a quick chronograph tick over 3 seconds. Tesla claims 3.1. That's pretty snappy. The 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat is said to run it in about 3.6 seconds and it's supposed to be the fastest production sedan in the world at the moment.

In the world of supercars, Google tells me that these are the fastest 0 to 60 numbers.

• 2021 Aston Martin Valkyrie – 2.5 Seconds.

• 2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale – 2.5 Seconds.

• 2020 Rimac Concept_One – 2.5 Seconds.

• 2021 SSC Tuatara – 2.5 Seconds

• 2021 Hennessey Venom F5 – 2.4 Seconds.

• 2020 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ – 2.3 Seconds.

• 2021 Koenigsegg Gemera – 1.9 Seconds.

In case you're in the market for a supercar, the Gemera will only set you back about $1.7 million here in the states.

The Tesla Roadster on the other hand should be around $200 thousand. $250k if you want the Founders version.

That Founders version is an upgrade from the Long Range, and includes the Plaid package power delivery which cranks out 1,020 horsepower and trips the 0 to 60 clock at 1.9 seconds. B'bye, Hellcat. You can catch up to us later.

But wait ... there's more ... Isn't Elon Musk, the guy behind Tesla Electric Cars, also the Elon Musk involved in the SpaceX thing? Ya know, I think he is. Maybe ... maybe ... he could combine his new Roadster with some interstellar SpaceX technology.

If that sounds too good to be true. You're absolutely wrong. There's a third trim level on the upcoming Roadster and it's called ... wait for it ... the SpaceX package.

It's got rockets.

No, seriously. It's got the 1,020 horsepower electric package from the Plaid plus rocket boosters via the SpaceX program. That extra boost pushing out from the Tesla's tail is enough to propel it from 0 to 60 in a claimed 1.1 seconds. Go ahead, look at the second hand on your watch. That's jumping from 0 to 60 in less time than it takes to say, "Zero to sixty." Wowzers.

And these Roadsters don't stop at 60 mph either, in 1,020 hp Plaid trim they'll hit 100 mph in about 4 seconds and touch 250 in around 20. Assuming you've got enough open road in front of you.

That's enough to make even Jay Leno say, "Shut up and take my money."

If you want to be the first kid on your block to own one of these silent but deadly street monsters you'll need to pony up a $50k down payment to get on the list. Production is currently expected to begin sometime in 2022.

Now, I know what you're thinking. What about that Roadster that got launched into space? Where is it now? There's actually a website that's tracking it with up to the second information, you can check that out at WhereIsTheRoadster.com while you wait on delivery of your new Tesla.

Oh, Lord, Mr. Ford. If you could only see what your humble Model T has led to.