Texans are Looking Up Hamburger Recipes While in Quarantine

Here’s one that should come as a surprise to not one single person on the planet.

People are cooking more than ever before while in quarantine. So, Google let the cat out of the bag on what recipes people in each state have been searching for over the last 30 days.

We’re known for our love of beef here in Texas, so in not-so-shocking news, Texans have been looking up hamburger meat recipes most while in quarantine. And not just regular ol’ hamburgers, but pretty much anything that’s made from hamburger meat.

We’re not the only ones craving hamburger. People in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma and West Virginia are also in the mood for anything made from hamburger meat. In fact, hamburger meat recipes are the most searched for over the last 30 days.

Cinnamon rolls and bread are also among the most searched recipes, with banana bread being the most searched for recipe across the country over the last 90 days. I admit to being a little surprised that banana bread has become the unofficial snack of the coronavirus pandemic. But then again, it’s pretty easy to make and I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who didn’t like it.

There were even a couple of drink recipes that made the list. Arizonans have been seeking out lemonade recipes, while people in Florida are looking to get their buzz on with a nice, cold margarita.

You can get some cool recipe ideas and check out the entire list at this location.