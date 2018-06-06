Texans Are Losing Their Mind for Blue Bells New Flavor

This ice cream tastes like your childhood.

If you grew up in Wichita Falls, or any part of the Texas you probably remember a few things about Summer. The smell of bug spray, the feeling of aloe vera after a sunburn, the sound of the AC kicking on at night, waiting for 30 minutes after eating before you get in the pool... whatever makes you think of Summer, I think we can all agree that there was never a Summer without cobbler and ice cream!

Blue Bell Ice Cream is rolling out a new flavor just in time for Summer that was made just for us Texans. Blackberry cobbler!

Here is what some fellow Texans had to say.

You can find the Blackberry Cobbler Ice cream in stores on Monday, June 11th at all United Super Markets.